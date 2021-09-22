+ one million displaced people and refugees live in Kurdistan, Interior Minister says

Shafaq News/Kurdistan's Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, said that more than one million displaced people and refugees live in Kurdistan.

During the groundbreaking ceremony for the IDPs and Refugees Registration Center in the Region, the Minister said, "More than two million displaced people and refugees came to the Region in 2014 and 2015. After the liberation of Iraqi regions from the grip of ISIS, more than 1,250 thousand displaced people and refugees still live in Kurdistan.

He added, "Unfortunately, services and security in the liberated areas are still substandard, the Kurdish government (KRG) has a clear position on this issue, and as it has received the displaced from the beginning, we will continue to shelter them."

"KRG will not close the displacement camps. However, we are making efforts with the Iraqi government and international organizations to restore security and stability and provide services in the areas of displacement to encourage the displaced to return home." He confirmed.

The Minister pointed out that 250,000 Syrian refugees live in Kurdistan, and "we hope that conditions in their country will improve so that they can return to Syria."