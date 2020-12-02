Nearly one million refugees are living within Kurdistan region's territory, JCC statistics show

Shafaq News / The Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC) in the Kurdistan Regional Government published on Wednesday a new statistic on the number of displaced people and refugees who are on the territory of the region, which reached nearly one million people.

The center said in the statistics it published today that the region currently includes 997,732 displaced persons and refugees, 734,713 of them came from different regions of Iraq.

The statement indicated that there are 238345 Syrian, 8440 Turkish, 10534 Iranian, and 700 Palestinian refugees.

The Center noted that 29% of the displaced and refugees live in 35 camps, explaining that 38% of them reside in Erbil, while 41% are living in Duhok governorate, and 21% in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate.