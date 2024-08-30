US Ambassador calls to amend laws for victims of enforced disappearances

Shafaq News/ US Ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, on Friday urged to enact legislative amendments to address the issue of enforced disappearances.

“On International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, we honor those affected by this heinous crime and call for legislative reform so people can feel safe and dignified in their communities without fear of being abducted.” Romanowski posted on X.

According to the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances, Iraq has an estimated 250,000 to 1 million missing persons since 1968, making it one of the countries with the highest number of missing persons worldwide.