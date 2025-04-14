UN pledges support for Iraq's regional strategy

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Mohamed Al Hassan.

According to the PM’s media office, the meeting reviewed ongoing cooperation with the UN and steps to wind down the mandate of the international mission in Iraq, in line with previous government decisions.

Prime Minister al-Sudani praised the UN’s two-decade role in supporting Iraq through its post-conflict recovery, and reaffirmed Baghdad’s commitment to continued collaboration with UN agencies.

The United Nations expressed readiness to support Iraq’s regional strategy as the country navigates shifting geopolitical dynamics.