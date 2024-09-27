Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani warns of global disorder, urges greater UN action in UNGA speech

Shafaq News/ In a forceful speech delivered Thursday evening at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani highlighted pressing global challenges, warning that the international system faces a critical test that threatens its very existence.

Speaking at a time of escalating tensions in the Middle East, Al-Sudani emphasized the failure of international institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to maintain peace and uphold human rights. "The international system is facing a difficult test that threatens its very existence," he said, pointing to a world where violations of treaties and norms are becoming increasingly rampant.

Al-Sudani criticized the lack of effective action by the Security Council, particularly in response to the ongoing conflict in Palestine and Lebanon. "Stopping the violations happening in Palestine and the region is everyone's responsibility, particularly the Security Council, which has failed to achieve its primary goal of maintaining international peace and security," he remarked, calling the treatment of the Palestinian people by Israel an "extermination" through "collective starvation," without any deterrent measures from the international community.

The Prime Minister reiterated Iraq’s solidarity with Lebanon, stating that both the government and people of Iraq, guided by religious authority, stand with Lebanon against what he termed “aggression aimed at plunging the region into conflicts.” Al-Sudani also condemned the targeting of international and humanitarian organizations, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Gaza.

He expressed concern over the broader global implications of the ongoing conflicts, warning that recent actions by Israel could "ignite a large-scale regional war" and destabilize the entire region.

In a wide-ranging speech, Al-Sudani also addressed domestic progress in Iraq, highlighting the country’s post-ISIS recovery and ongoing reconstruction. He emphasized Iraq’s strides in security, economic reforms, and governance. “Iraq is now implementing a comprehensive reconstruction and development plan, reviving life in its cities,” he said, celebrating the country's victory over terrorism and the upcoming joint declaration marking the defeat of ISIS alongside Iraq's international allies.

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to advancing democratic processes, noting the organization of provincial council elections after a 10-year delay and preparations for elections in the Kurdistan Region.

Looking forward, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, outlining Iraq’s ambitious "Development Road" project to position the country as a key regional hub for trade and transportation, linking the Middle East with Europe. He described the initiative as "a crucial step in enhancing regional cooperation and integration" to rebuild Iraq's economy.

Al-Sudani concluded his address by calling on the international community to support Iraq’s ongoing reforms and efforts to recover stolen funds. He also urged global action to address environmental challenges like desertification and climate change, which have severely impacted Iraq and the region.

As Iraq prepares to chair the G77+China group in 2025, Al-Sudani underscored Iraq's diplomatic victory and its commitment to achieving development goals and reforming the international economic system. "Our policy puts Iraq, its security, sovereignty, and prosperity first," he said, expressing optimism for Iraq’s future role on the global stage.