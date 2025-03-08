UN on Iraq women: Progress, but more needed

Shafaq News/ Iraq has made “notable” strides in advancing gender equality and empowering women, but further legislative action is needed to protect them from violence, the United Nations revealed on Saturday.

In a statement marking International Women's Day, the UN commended Iraq for achieving its designated quotas for women's political participation and advancing gender equality in line with Sustainable Development Goal 5.

“The Government of Iraq has adopted comprehensive and ambitious frameworks to empower women, including the National Strategy for Iraqi Women,” the UN said, adding that the country is preparing to launch its third National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security.

Despite these advancements, the UN stressed that Iraq must introduce stronger legal protections for women against violence, expand their participation in the workforce, and improve their representation in decision-making roles across all sectors.

The organization urged Iraqi institutions to uphold and build on recent progress, particularly in women's political engagement, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding these gains in the lead-up to upcoming parliamentary elections and reaffirming its commitment to supporting Iraqi institutions in advancing women's rights, ensuring their protection, and amplifying their voices in national development.

“We celebrate the momentum gained and encourage all stakeholders to build on this foundation, driving forward a future where every woman and girl in Iraq thrives with strength, resilience and boundless opportunities,” the UN concluded.