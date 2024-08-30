UN calls for coordinated action to address enforced disappearances in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, Claudio Cordone, Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance, and UNAMI Officer-in-Charge, emphasized the need for a unified approach to tackle the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in Iraq.

In an official statement, Cordone urged all relevant stakeholders to work together to address this serious human rights violation. "Addressing the issue of enforced disappearances in Iraq requires a coordinated response by all stakeholders. I look forward to increased action, including the adoption of relevant legislation, to ensure redress and justice for the victims and families. This will also contribute to national unity," he said.

Enforced disappearances have long been a significant concern in Iraq, with thousands of individuals missing due to decades of conflict, political unrest, and terrorism.

According to the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances, Iraq has an estimated 250,000 to 1 million missing persons since 1968, making it one of the countries with the highest number of missing persons worldwide.