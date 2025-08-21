UN: Iraq moves beyond dark past of violence

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Dr. Mohamed Al-Hassan, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), praised on Thursday, the resilience of Iraqis who have endured years of violence.

“Today, Iraq has moved beyond that dark past and is enjoying peace thanks to the efforts and sacrifices of all Iraqis,” Al-Hassan remarked, marking the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

Describing the occasion as a moment to honor victims across the country and recognize the courage of survivors, he highlighted that “justice knows no time limit, and human rights know no boundaries.”

Background on the occasion

The International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2017 and is observed annually on 21 August. The day is intended to recognize the rights and needs of victims, foster solidarity, and ensure that their voices are not forgotten.

For Iraq, the observance carries particular significance. The country has faced decades of extremist violence, from al-Qaeda bombings and sectarian conflict in the 2000s to the atrocities committed by the Islamic State group after 2014. These years of conflict left mass graves, displaced millions, and devastated entire communities.

This week’s commemorations focus on attacks that remain among the most emblematic of that era. On 19 August 2003, a truck bomb destroyed the UN Headquarters at the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, killing 22 people, including the UN’s top envoy, Sérgio Vieira de Mello. Six years later, on the same date, a massive explosion struck the Iraqi Foreign Ministry near the Green Zone, killing more than 100 people and injuring hundreds.

UNAMI stressed that these tragedies illustrate the heavy toll of terrorism on both Iraqis and international staff. The mission emphasized that remembrance serves not only to honor past sacrifices but also to reaffirm ongoing commitments to human rights and justice.