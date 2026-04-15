UAE summons Iraqi envoy over attacks it links to armed groups

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday summoned Iraq’s chargé d’affaires in Abu Dhabi to protest attacks it attributed to armed Iraqi factions targeting its territory, calling on the Iraqi government to urgently prevent any hostile acts originating from its territory and directed toward Gulf countries.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed the Iraqi diplomat Omar Abdulmajid Hamid Al-Obaidi a strongly worded protest note expressing the UAE’s condemnation of what it described as ongoing “terrorist attacks” launched from Iraqi territory, claiming that the attacks were carried out by armed groups affiliated with Iran, despite the announcement of a ceasefire.

The attacks targeted vital facilities in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, calling them a violation of national sovereignty, airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter. The protest note, delivered by Ahmed Juma Al-Marashda, Director of the Arab Affairs Department, warned that continued attacks by Iran and its “affiliated groups” threaten regional stability and undermine international efforts to provide security.

Read more: Six Arab states urge Iraq to halt cross-border attacks by armed factions

It added that such actions place relations with Iraq under serious strain, with potential negative consequences for cooperation and ties between Iraq and GCC member states.

The statement also referenced United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), supported by 136 countries, which calls for an immediate and unconditional halt to provocations or threats against neighboring states, including through “proxy actors.” The UAE reaffirmed the importance of Iraq’s role in promoting regional stability and maintaining its sovereignty, urging Baghdad to act as a responsible partner in its regional environment.