U.S.-made missile found near a PMF base in Baghdad: sources

Shafaq News/ An unexploded U.S.-made missile has been found near a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) base in the southern part of Baghdad, a security source reported on Monday. The missile was discovered along the banks of the Tigris River in the Mada'in area.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a unit from the 4th Brigade of the Federal Police found the missile, which is about 2 meters long and weighs more than 700 kilograms.

"It was reported that the missile had fallen a few days ago at a location near the headquarters of the 12th Brigade of the PMF in Mada'in," the source said.

On Saturday, an airstrike killed a PMF fighter and wounded eight others at Kalso military base about 50 km (30 miles) south of Baghdad.

The incident occurred with frictions even higher than usual across the Middle East, following an Israeli attack in the Iranian city of Isfahan on Friday.

Tehran has played it down and indicated it had no plans for retaliation. Six days ago, Iran fired a barrage of missiles and drones at Israeli targets in response to an Israeli airstrike that destroyed part of Iran's embassy in Damascus, killing seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards officers on April 1.