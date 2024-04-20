Explosion hits Popular Mobilization Forces base near Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Late on Friday, a massive explosion rocked a military base of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), located 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Baghdad, causing casualties and material damages.

Footage from a vehicle showed a fire erupting in the distance, followed by a powerful explosion that sent bright fragments soaring into the sky.

The Kalso military base, situated in the Al-Mashrou district along the highway north of Babil governorate, accommodates personnel from the Iraqi Army, Federal Police, and the PMF (Hashd al-Shaabi), including its chief of staff.

The camp also houses an ammunition depot and a warehouse for tanks and other military equipment.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency on Saturday that three missiles targeted the PMF's 27th Brigade headquarters within the base, resulting in three injuries and significant material damages.

One PMF fighter lost their life in the attack, with six others sustaining injuries, as confirmed by sources at a hospital in the nearby city of Hilla to Reuters.

The head of security forces in Babil mentioned that five explosions were heard following the assault on Camp Kalsu.

This incident follows recent regional tensions, including Israel's retaliatory actions against Iran, which saw air defenses launched from an Iranian airbase and a nuclear site near Isfahan. These escalations stem from a series of events, including an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel by Iran in retaliation for a strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria.

The PMF, initially formed as a coalition of Iraqi armed groups mostly aligned with Iran, has evolved into a recognized security force in Iraq.

While some factions within the PMF have been involved in past attacks against US forces in Iraq, especially after the Israeli aggression in Gaza on October 8, activities have subsided since early February, except for Kataeb Hezbollah.