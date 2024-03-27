Two children injured in landmine explosion in eastern Diyala

Shafaq News/ Two children were seriously injured on Wednesday in a landmine explosion in eastern Diyala, a security source said.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the incident occurred when the children, a boy and his sister, were playing in a field near the Tarsiq Valley, which borders the governorates of Wasit and Diyala.

The source added that the landmine was a remnant of the Iran-Iraq war and had likely been washed away by recent floods. The children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Iraq is the world's most contaminated country with landmines, partly due to the mines laid by ISIS terrorists to defend the territory it once controlled over Iraq and Syria, according to Reuters. Iraq was already heavily contaminated as a result of the 2003 invasion by the US-led coalition, the 1991 Gulf War, and the 1980–1988 Iran–Iraq war.