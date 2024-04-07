Two arrested in connection with theft of compensation funds in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft of nearly nime billion dinars (US$6.2 million) in compensation funds from Diyala, a security source said on Sunday.

The source told the Shafaq News agency the arrestees were the head of the accounting department and another employee.

The source added that the suspects have been transferred to a security center for questioning. "They are wanted by the Integrity Commission in connection with the case."

According to Diyala's Deputy Governor Karim Ali Agha, there are five suspects in the case. Two were arrested on Saturday, April 6, and two more were arrested on Sunday. The whereabouts of the fifth suspect are unknown.

The theft was first reported on Thursday, April 4, by an informed source. The source told the Shafaq News agency that the money was stolen from the Diyala Council over a period of eight months.

The source said that the theft was carried out by three employees who have since fled to an unknown location. The money was reportedly stolen in the form of checks that were cashed gradually.