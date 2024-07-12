Two ISIS members killed in Clash with Security Forces in Diyala, Iraq

Shafaq News/ A security source reported, on Friday, that two terrorists, one of whom was a suicide bomber, were killed during a clash with security forces southwest of Baquba city in Diyala governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that farmers in the village of Al-Islah, part of the Khan Bani Saad subdistrict southwest of Baquba, came under fire from nearby orchards and responded by engaging the attackers.

The source added that a security force cordoned off the area and combed the orchards, finding the bodies of two ISIS terrorists, one of whom was wearing an explosive belt.

Another security source explained to Shafaq News Agency that the operation was carried out by a detachment from the Military Intelligence Directorate, which managed to corner and engage the two terrorists in an orchard in the village of Al-Ayt in Diyala.

The detachment successfully killed both terrorists, one of whom was found wearing an explosive belt with a detonator in hand.

Subsequently, the Joint Operations Command confirmed that a joint force from the Military Intelligence Directorate and the first regiment of the Commandos Brigade of Diyala Operations, based on precise intelligence information, managed to corner and engage the two terrorists in an orchard in the village of Al-Ayt in Diyala.

The statement clarified that the terrorists were killed, and one of them was wearing an explosive belt with a detonator in hand, which was defused by disposal teams. It further noted that according to information, one of the terrorists was identified as Abu Al-Harith, the so-called leader of Khan Bani Saad in the Diyala sector.