Two Hemorrhagic Fever cases reported in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Nineveh Health authorities confirmed two cases of hemorrhagic fever, one of which has resulted in a fatality.

A source from Nineveh Health told Shafaq News Agency that a 50-year-old woman from Al-Areej village in the Hamam al-Alil district, south of Mosul, died from hemorrhagic fever at Al-Shifa Hospital in Mosul. The woman had been experiencing symptoms since July 20 but delayed seeking medical care, resulting in a severe progression of her condition.

Additionally, a 20-year-old man from the Al- neighborhood in Mosul, who works as a butcher, has been diagnosed with the disease.

As of now, Nineveh has recorded 16 confirmed cases this year. Among these, there have been three fatalities, according to the health department source.

Viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHFs) are a group of diseases caused by several distinct families of viruses. The term refers to conditions where many of the body’s organ systems are affected, the cardiovascular system is damaged, and the body’s ability to function independently is reduced.

These viral infections are not limited to a single mode of transmission. They can spread in numerous ways, including through insect bites and contact with the body fluids of infected people or animals.

In Iraq, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is the most common type.

According to the WHO, Iraq is among the eastern Mediterranean countries where Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is endemic.

WHO pointed out that sheep and cattle husbandry are prevalent in Iraq, and studies indicate that these animals are frequently infested with ticks, primarily Hylomma species, which serve as the primary vectors for CCHF transmission.