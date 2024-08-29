New death from Hemorrhagic Fever in Nineveh,a second within a month

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Nineveh Health Directorate reported a new death from hemorrhagic fever involving a 32-year-old woman from the Nimrud district in the Governorate.

A source from Nineveh Health told Shafaq News Agency that the woman is a housewife, developed symptoms on August 17, and was admitted to Ibn Sina Hospital on August 26. She was subsequently transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital, where she passed away.

Earlier this month, Nineveh Health authorities also confirmed two cases, one of which has resulted in a fatality.

A source told our Agency that a 50-year-old woman died from hemorrhagic fever after experiencing symptoms but delayed seeking medical care.

As of now, Nineveh has recorded 17 confirmed cases this year. Among these, there have been four fatalities.

Viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHFs) are a group of diseases caused by several distinct families of viruses. The term refers to conditions where many of the body’s organ systems are affected, the cardiovascular system is damaged, and the body’s ability to function independently is reduced.

These viral infections are not limited to a single mode of transmission. They can spread in numerous ways, including through insect bites and contact with the body fluids of infected people or animals.

In Iraq, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is the most common type.

According to the WHO, Iraq is among the eastern Mediterranean countries where Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is endemic.

WHO pointed out that sheep and cattle husbandry are prevalent in Iraq, and studies indicate that these animals are frequently infested with ticks, primarily Hylomma species, which serve as the primary vectors for CCHF transmission.