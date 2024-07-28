Turkmen-led force merged into larger command as PMF restructures command

Shafaq News/ Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) has dissolved the "Northern Axis" command, predominantly composed of Turkmen fighters, and integrated into the Kirkuk and East Tigris command, a document released by the PMF revealed on Sunday.

Signed by its head Falih al-Fayyadh, the document confirms the merger and the formation of a new "Northern Axis and East Tigris" command. Hamid Ibrahim Abdulrazzaq al-Sahlani has been appointed to lead the new command, with Yilmaz Shahbaz Abbas Ibrahim as his deputy.

While the reasons for the merger were not explicitly stated, the move comes as the PMF continues to restructure its forces following Iraq's victory over the Islamic State group.

The Turkmen-led "Northern Axis" force was established in 2014 to combat ISIS and has played a crucial role in liberating areas in the Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh Governorates.