Turkmen Front suspends participation in Kirkuk government pending court ruling

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the head of the Turkmen Front, Hassan Turan, reaffirmed that the Turkmen community will not participate in the local government of Kirkuk until the ongoing legal case is resolved.

Turan stated, "The Turkmen Front will not partake in the newly formed local government in Kirkuk, and we have not nominated anyone for any position. The Turkmen list is the only body authorized for nominations."

He also noted that both the administrative and federal courts are currently handling complaints regarding the session of the Kirkuk Provincial Council held at Al-Rasheed Hotel.

He further explained, "The judiciary has set the 22nd of this month to decide on the appeal filed by the Turkmen concerning the legitimacy of holding the Kirkuk Provincial Council session at the Al-Rasheed Hotel and the formation of the administration."

On August 10, 2024, the Governor and the Chairman of the Provincial Council of Kirkuk were elected in a session held in Baghdad without the participation of KDP members and several Arab representatives. Rebwar Taha was appointed Governor, and Mohammed Hafiz was elected as Chairman of the Council.

Before the session in Baghdad, three political blocs—the KDP, the Arab Alliance, and the Turkmen Front—announced their boycott of the meeting, declaring the session of the Provincial Council that led to the election of the local government and council chairman as illegal, stressing that they were not invited to participate.

On August 12, 2024, the KDP bloc in the Kirkuk Provincial Council declared the election of the Governor and the Chairman of the Provincial Council unlawful.