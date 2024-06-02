Turkiye names Anil Bora Inan as new ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Turkiye announced the appointment of a new ambassador to Baghdad.

Anil Bora Inan, who previously served as the Deputy General Director for Relations with Iraq, has been selected as the new ambassador.

Inan, who also served as Turkish Consul General in Vancouver from 2015 to 2019, will replace Ali Reza Guney, whose term as ambassador spanned from 2020 to 2024.

The decision, carrying the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was published in the Official Gazette.

His appointment comes months after President Erdogan’s one-day visit to Iraq, which was followed by the signing of dozens of memoranda of understanding between the two countries, covering a range of issues, primarily security, energy, and water.