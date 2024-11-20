Turkish forces kill 3 PKK members in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday.

The ministry stated the Turkish Armed Forces “neutralized 3 PKK terrorists in the Gara region of northern Iraq,” affirming they “will continue operations until terrorism is eradicated at its source.”

The Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply that the person in interest has been killed or captured.

The group is considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union.

On Friday, Turkish helicopter gunships attacked PKK “strategic positions,” north of Duhok, Kurdistan Region.

The previous day, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that “the Turkish Armed Forces had killed 48 PKK members during operations in Iraq and Syria last week,” noting that “the number of PKK militants killed since the beginning of 2024 has risen to 2,505.”