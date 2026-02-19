Trump administration seeks end to NATO mission in Iraq

Shafaq News- Brussels

The United States under President Donald Trump is pressing NATO to scale back several of its foreign operations, including a proposal to end the alliance’s advisory mission in Iraq, NATO diplomats told Politico.

The diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity, indicated that the proposal reflects a broader White House effort to refocus the alliance on Euro-Atlantic security.

A NATO official, responding on behalf of the alliance, told Politico that there is “no timeline associated with NATO Mission Iraq,” noting that such operations are based on operational need and subject to periodic review. Any decision to end the deployment would require the approval of all 32 NATO members.

The alliance currently maintains a non-combat advisory presence in Iraq aimed at strengthening the country’s security institutions and preventing the resurgence of ISIS. The initiative was launched in 2018 during Trump’s first term and expanded in subsequent years at Baghdad’s request.

