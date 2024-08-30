Tribal clashes in Maysan and Wasit leave two dead, six injured

Shafaq News/ Two separate tribal clashes in Iraq's Maysan and Wasit governorates on Friday resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to six others, according to security sources.

In Maysan, a dispute erupted near the Al-Risala Bridge in central Al-Amarah, the governorate's capital. "A man attacked his relatives from atop the bridge due to an ongoing disagreement, resulting in the death of a lawyer and leaving another person critically injured. The assailant fled the scene and remains at large."

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

In a separate incident in Wasit, another tribal conflict broke out in central Kut between two bakery owners.

The disagreement escalated into a violent clash, resulting in one death and five others suffering varying degrees of injuries.