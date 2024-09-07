Three terrorists identified in Diyala airstrike: former intel officer among the dead

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a senior security source revealed the identities of the three terrorists killed in an airstrike in Diyala governorate, northeastern Iraq.

“The deceased included Thamer Ibrahim, also known as Abu Imad, a former intelligence officer residing in the Al-Azim district of Diyala, Amir Al-Labakh, from Mosul, Nineveh governorate, as well as the terrorist Shaheen Rifat, known as Abu Fares,” the source said.

Earlier today, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) reported that the Iraqi F-16 fighter jets which targeted a site belonging to ISIS in the Hamrin Mountains range in Diyala governorate, killed three militants.

“The operation resulted in the discovery of three bodies of ISIS militants, along with explosive belts, hand grenades, various weapons, logistical supplies, mobile devices, and other incriminating materials.”

Since losing its territorial "caliphate" in 2017, ISIS has turned to guerrilla tactics, regrouping in remote areas like the Hamrin Mountains. The group conducts hit-and-run attacks and bombings, exploiting the rugged terrain to evade detection. Diyala, with its diverse population, has been a key hotspot for ISIS, which continues to exploit sectarian tensions despite ongoing military efforts to eliminate its presence.