The Iraqi Integrity Commission: Hamdiya Al-Jaf indebted $2 billion dollars

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Integrity Commission (COI) disclosed on Sunday the financial details concerning the former director-general of the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI), Hamdiya Al-Jaf and the former health director in Babylon Nowras Abdul Razzaq.

The Commission's chief, Judge Haider Hanoun, revealed that “Al-Jaf is indebted to nearly two billion dollars, an amount that will be reclaimed following the resolution of her case with the UAE.”

In response to a Shafaq News correspondent, Hanoun mentioned that “the number of individuals under investigation couldn't be disclosed, but highlighted Nowras Abdul Razzaq, a former health director in Babylon, who will be extradited by the UAE.

Hanoun confirmed that “the UAE is committed to resolving the remaining five cases related to Al-Jaf, facilitating her extradition and marking a crucial milestone for the Integrity Commission.”

He explained how the Commission's international achievements streamline fund recovery efforts through judicial cooperation.