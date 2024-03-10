The Iraqi Integrity Commission: Hamdiya Al-Jaf indebted $2 billion dollars
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Integrity Commission (COI) disclosed on Sunday the financial details concerning the former director-general of the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI), Hamdiya Al-Jaf and the former health director in Babylon Nowras Abdul Razzaq.
The Commission's chief, Judge Haider Hanoun, revealed that “Al-Jaf is indebted to nearly two billion dollars, an amount that will be reclaimed following the resolution of her case with the UAE.”
In response to a Shafaq News correspondent, Hanoun mentioned that “the number of individuals under investigation couldn't be disclosed, but highlighted Nowras Abdul Razzaq, a former health director in Babylon, who will be extradited by the UAE.
Hanoun confirmed that “the UAE is committed to resolving the remaining five cases related to Al-Jaf, facilitating her extradition and marking a crucial milestone for the Integrity Commission.”
He explained how the Commission's international achievements streamline fund recovery efforts through judicial cooperation.
Noteworthy, the Iraqi Integrity Commission (COI) announced today, the recovery of $1,630,000 and gold artifacts from the ex-director of the Economic Department at the Ministry of Electricity, 1,843 million dinars from the ex-director of the Individuals Accounts Department in Maysan Company, $250,000 from the ex-director of Traibeel Border Crossing who is serving a five-year sentence, and 42 million dinars from the wife of the ex-director of taxes who stole the money.