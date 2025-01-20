Syria to revive rail and road links with Iraq, minister told Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Syrian Transport Minister in the new government, Bahaa al-Din Sherim, revealed, on Monday, plans to rehabilitate the railway and road networks connecting Syria to Iraq.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Sherim stated that developing transportation infrastructure between Syria and Iraq "is among the priorities of the new Syrian Ministry of Transport."

He linked the speed of implementation to overcoming security obstacles, noting, "There are some challenges at present due to the security situation in the Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah regions."

Shermi emphasized that securing the road would lead to "restoring the railway lines and completing their connection with Iraq."

He also confirmed that road maintenance would take place, adding that there may be plans to "construct new roads to enhance the transportation of goods between Syria and Iraq."

There are four official border crossings between Iraq and Syria, with a border stretching over 600 kilometers.

This border has witnessed significant tensions since 2011 and has been a central part of the battles in the region during those years.