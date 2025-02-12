Syria’s Al-Shibani to visit Baghdad, 7 issues on agenda

Shafaq News/ Sources revealed on Wednesday that Syrian Foreign Minister in the transitional government, Asaad Al-Shibani, is scheduled to visit Baghdad later this month, with plans to arrange the visit as early as next week.

According to one source who talked to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Shibani’s visit will be in response to an official invitation to discuss Syria's participation in the upcoming summit scheduled for next month. Key topics on the agenda will include shared interests, common issues such as terrorism, ISIS, economic matters, and how to organize relations between Arab countries based on mutual benefits and regional balance.

The discussions will also focus on protecting the Syrian people from further risks, as well as addressing Israeli expansion in Syria, particularly in Quneitra, according to the source.

Earlier, the Foreign Relations Committee in theIraqi Parliamentdenied any knowledge of Al-Shibani’s invitation to Iraq.

The source described the anticipated meeting as "crucial" and highlighted the Iraqi government's keen interest in it, allowing discussions with Syria on its future actions, including hosting a Syrian National Dialogue Conference in Damascus and the potential participants.

Additionally, the talks will address the situation of Syrians in Iraq, including former Syrian military officers who crossed the border following the fall of Al-Assad’s regime.

The source concluded by stating that discussions will also cover the rights and conditions of minorities in Syria, ensuring respect for their religious beliefs and sects.