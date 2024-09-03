Switzerland reopens embassy in Iraq after 33-year closure for “fruitful collaboration”

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Switzerland reopened its embassy in Baghdad, marking the end of a 33-year closure prompted by the Gulf War.

The move is seen as a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between Switzerland and Iraq. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry welcomed the reopening, describing it as a key development in enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

“The reopening of the Swiss embassy is a positive milestone in our diplomatic relations,” said the ministry in a statement. “It opens new opportunities for fruitful collaboration that benefits both friendly nations.”

“The ministry looks forward to enhancing partnerships and developing bilateral dialogue with Switzerland, aiming to create favorable conditions for successful joint efforts and advancing cooperation.”

Earlier today, the Swiss Federal Council stated, “The embassy's reopening aims to strengthen bilateral relations with Iraq, a country with a significant population, and to reinforce cooperation in economy, security, and migration,” noting that “Iraq has seen significant security improvements in recent years and is entering a new phase of economic development, enhancing its role as a regional intermediary.”

“Iraq now hosts over 50 embassies from various countries in Baghdad, including Austria, France, Italy, and Germany.”

The Council statement added, “The new embassy will focus on enhancing cooperation in economic, security, and peace areas, and advancing Swiss interests.”

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced in May that Switzerland would reopen its embassy in Baghdad in the coming months, ending decades of closure.