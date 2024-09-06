Switzerland reopens Baghdad embassy after 33 years

Shafaq News/ Switzerland reopened its embassy in Baghdad on Thursday, ending a 33-year hiatus caused by the Gulf War, and said it aimed to boost economic relations and resolve migration issues.

The embassy closure followed the 1991 conflict that led to the withdrawal of Iraqi troops from Kuwait. Switzerland's Foreign Ministry said improved security conditions in Iraq now allowed for the embassy's return.

"The reopening aims to bolster Swiss-Iraqi relations and enhance economic, security, and peace cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

The embassy, according to Schengen news, will focus on political and diplomatic issues, while consular services and visa applications for Iraqis will remain handled by the Swiss embassy in Amman, Jordan.

A Swiss migration officer will be stationed at the Baghdad embassy to support Ambassador Daniel Hunn, who was appointed in March. The embassy will have a staff of three.

The move comes after Switzerland and Iraq signed a migration agreement in May 2024. The agreement aims to improve cooperation on asylum and return processes for Iraqi nationals, who in 2020 were Europe's fifth-largest group of asylum seekers.

"Iraq's energy resources and diverse economy offer promising long-term export and investment opportunities for Swiss businesses," the ministry said.

Trade between Iraq and Switzerland reached $191.5 million in 2022, with Swiss exports mainly consisting of pharmaceutical products. Iraqi exports to Switzerland were minimal, at $127,000, mostly surveying equipment, iron wire and metal signs.