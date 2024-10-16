Sunni parliamentary leaders meet to discuss Speaker election

Shafaq News/ A political source reported, on Wednesday, that the leaders of six Sunni parliamentary blocs held a meeting to discuss several laws up for approval in the Iraqi Parliament, with a focus on the General Amnesty Law and the election of the Speaker of Parliament.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the leaders of the Sunni blocs Taqaddum, Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya, Al-Sadara, Al-Mashroo' Al-Watani, Hasm, and Al-Mubadara, which collectively represent 55 out of approximately 70 Sunni MPs, convened to discuss the general political situation and significant laws currently under consideration in Parliament.

The meeting also addressed the issue of electing a new Speaker of Parliament, a position that remains vacant following a ruling by the Federal Court on November 14, 2023, which terminated the membership of former Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi. A week later, the Iraqi Parliament formally ended Al-Halbousi's membership.

Despite holding several sessions to select a successor, Parliament has yet to resolve this issue. Al-Halbousi’s bloc, Taqaddum, insists on retaining the position as an electoral entitlement, as it represents the largest Sunni parliamentary bloc. However, other Sunni blocs argue that the Speaker’s role is a right for the entire Sunni community, not just one political faction.

Sunni parliamentary and political forces continue to emphasize the importance of passing the General Amnesty Law, a stance opposed by some Shiite factions due to concerns that it could lead to the release of detainees accused of terrorism-related charges.

Notably, the General Amnesty Law is a key condition set by the Sunni blocs during negotiations for forming the "State Administration" coalition. This coalition, which includes the Shia "Coordination Framework" as well as Kurdish and Sunni blocs, led to the formation of the current government headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Officials have clarified that amendments to the General Amnesty Law will exclude terrorists and individuals involved in specific crimes such as human trafficking, drug offenses, threats to national and public security, embezzlement, and misappropriation of public funds.