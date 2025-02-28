Sunni Endowment confirms Ramadan start on Saturday, Al-Sistani declares Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Sunni Endowment, the Fiqh Council, and the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs announced that Ramadan will begin on Saturday, aligning with several Islamic countries, while Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani declared Sunday as the start of the holy month.

The Sunni Endowment confirmed its decision after a moon sighting committee at Abu Hanifa Mosque in Baghdad’s Adhamiyah district reported the crescent had been sighted. Meanwhile, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani’s office in Najaf announced, "Sunday will be the first day of Ramadan for the year 1446 Hijri."

The start of Ramadan varies across the Islamic world. Saudi Arabia, Oman, Indonesia, and Australia confirmed Saturday as the first day of fasting, while Malaysia and Brunei declared Sunday as the start of Ramadan after failing to sight the crescent moon.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is one of the holiest periods in Islam, observed with fasting from dawn to dusk. During this sacred time, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, and engaging in negative habits as an act of devotion and self-discipline.

The month holds deep spiritual significance, as it commemorates the period when Muslims believe the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad. As a result, believers are encouraged to read and reflect on its teachings throughout Ramadan.

Fasting during this month serves not only as a religious obligation but also as a means of fostering empathy. By experiencing hunger and thirst, Muslims are reminded of the struggles of those less fortunate, deepening their sense of compassion and gratitude.