State of Law suspends Taqaddum alliance: No consultation

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Saturday, the State of Law bloc announced the suspension of its alliance with the Taqaddum Party in Baghdad’s Provincial Council, according to a statement.

Bloc head Ali al-Azirjawi revealed the decision after the Council removed Governor Abdul-Muttalib Alawi and elected Hayder Muhan as his successor. State of Law claims the process moved forward without coordination with coalition partners, violating the terms of the “Decision and Reconstruction” coalition, formed after the 2023 provincial elections to manage local governance.

Al-Azirjawi criticized Taqaddum’s conduct, stating that these “unilateral steps without consultation” prompted the freeze in cooperation. “Until credible guarantees are provided to uphold partnership and dialogue, the alliance will remain suspended."

Notably, the State of Law bloc, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, and the Taqaddum Party, headed by former Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, are among Iraq’s major political forces.