Lawmaker exits al-Maliki's bloc due to divergent visions

Shafaq News/ Lawmaker Alia Nassif announced her departure from the State of Law bloc, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, on Friday, citing political differences as the primary reason for her decision.

In a post on the social media platform X, Nassif stated, "I announce my departure from the State of Law bloc due to differing political visions for the coming phase."

Nassif said that the departure stemmed from "the disparity among members of the State of Law, particularly between independents and those with party affiliations."

She noted that "this view is shared by the majority of independent members, and the coming days will reveal the extent of this disparity and class division."