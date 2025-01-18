Spying for ISIS: Iraq arrests seven Syrians in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested seven Syrian nationals in central Baghdad based on "precise intelligence," a security source reported Friday night into Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The detainees are affiliated with ISIS and were capturing images of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) headquarters and other military sites to pass the information to ISIS elements in Iraq."

The operation was reportedly conducted following a “well-planned ambush” by security agencies, which had closely tracked the group's movements before raiding and arresting them in an apartment in the Al-Alawi area.

“Investigations are underway to identify other networks associated with the terrorist organization,” he added.