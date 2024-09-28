Source: Washington issues urgent directives to its embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the United States issued urgent directives to its embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

An informed source told Shafaq News, "Directives from the United States were issued this evening to its embassies in Iraq and Syria, raising the alert level in anticipation of any potential targeting."

"The United States is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East," the source added.

A few hours ago, hundreds of supporters of Shiite factions gathered near the entrance to the heavily fortified Green Zone near the Suspension Bridge in Baghdad, attempting to breach the Zone and storm the US Embassy to express their anger over the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Earlier today, Hezbollah mourned Nasrallah who joined “the ranks of the great immortal martyrs he led for nearly 30 years, guiding them from victory to victory,” following an Israeli airstrike that struck a densely populated neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, killing several of his comrades in the Lebanese resistance and many innocent civilians.