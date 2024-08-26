Source: RCD Chairman surrenders to court following arrest warrant over threat allegations

Shafaq News/ Zaid Al-Talaqani, the chairman of the Rafidain Center for Dialogue (RCD), surrendered to the Najaf Investigative Court on Monday, according to a security source who spoke to Shafaq News Agency.

The court issued the arrest warrant for Al-Talaqani under Article 430 of the Iraqi Penal Code. This action followed an August 19 raid by the Special Operations Unit (SWAT) on the RCD’s headquarters in Najaf, where weapons were seized and security personnel were removed. However, Al-Talaqani was not found during the operation.

The warrant stems from a complaint filed by Ghaith Abu Shibaa, the deputy chairman of the Najaf Provincial Council, who alleged that Al-Talaqani threatened him after his removal from the party following his success in recent provincial council elections.

Under Article 430 of the amended Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, anyone who threatens another person with committing a felony, defamation, or any act with the intent to coerce them can face up to seven years in prison. The same penalty applies if the threat is anonymous or attributed to a supposed secret group.