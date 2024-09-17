Source: Iraqi officer and police member injured in Samarra raid on terrorist hideout

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi officer with the rank of captain and a police member were injured by gunfire while raiding a "terrorist hideout" in Samarra, central Iraq, a security source reported on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News, “A federal police force came under fire from an unknown source while conducting a security operation in Al-Kosh area of Samarra Operations Sector.”

"The injured were taken to the hospital, and the operation is ongoing to locate the shooter," the source added.

"The security operation involved searching and discovering a hideout belonging to a terrorist known as Abu Mahdi al-Bazi, where food supplies were found."

Despite ISIS's 2017 defeat, terrorism continues to pose a significant threat in Iraq, employing insurgency tactics and targeting security forces. The terrorists have adapted by forming small, elusive squads that operate in remote and rugged terrain.