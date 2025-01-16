Source: Iraqi delegations lobby for access to Trump inauguration

Shafaq News/ Multiple Iraqi political delegations, primarily comprising Sunni leaders, have traveled to Washington, D.C., to secure attendance at the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, informed political sources revealed on Thursday.

The sources told Shafaq News that these visits are “unofficial” and were made without prior coordination with the Iraqi government.

The delegations, the sources noted, arrived in the US “without prior notification” to the Iraqi embassy in Washington. “Efforts are currently underway to facilitate their participation in the inauguration ceremony through Washington-based lobbyists,” the sources added.

Notably, participation in such high-profile events often involves extensive arrangements facilitated by specialized lobbying firms. These firms, known for influencing US government decisions, typically build relationships with policymakers, members of Congress, and federal agencies.

Sources disclosed that “lobbying contracts” for such initiatives can cost a minimum of $150,000 per month, with some agreements extending up to three years. For single visits, the expenses—including arrangements for meetings with Congress members or media outlets—can range from $250,000 to $500,000.

Amid the presence of these unofficial delegations, reports suggest that an official Iraqi delegation from Baghdad and Erbil may also attend Trump’s inauguration.

However, no further details were provided.