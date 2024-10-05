Source: Iraqi Army clashes with ISIS southwest of Mosul

Shafaq News/ A force from the Iraqi army clashed with ISIS militants in Al-Hadar desert, southwest of Mosul, a security source in Nineveh governorate reported on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News, "The force, belonging to the 20th Division and the 43rd Brigade, surrounded a tunnel where several ISIS members were located, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two sides."

“This operation was part of a military search campaign in the area, aimed at locating remnants of the terrorist organization,” the source added.

Another security source indicated that the clashes resulted in the death of one ISIS member who was hiding in one of the tunnels.

ISIS Threat Persists in Iraq

Despite ISIS's defeat in 2017, terrorism remains a significant threat in Iraq, utilizing insurgency tactics and targeting security forces. The group has adapted by forming small, elusive squads that navigate remote, rugged terrain. The security situation in several liberated governorates—particularly Diyala, Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh—continues to be precarious. This instability has allowed remnants of ISIS to attempt to revive their violent activities through tactics like "lone wolf" attacks. While military officials assert that ISIS can no longer conduct large-scale operations, isolated elements of the group are still exploiting security gaps, aiming to regain a foothold.