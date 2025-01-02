Source: Iraq tightens oversight on foreign labor

Shafaq News/ Iraq is intensifying efforts to address the foreign labor issue as part of broader security measures aimed at maintaining stability amid ongoing regional political and security changes, a government source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that authorities are conducting a comprehensive review of personal records for all foreign workers in the country. “These measures are part of intensified security efforts to ensure national stability in light of the evolving political and security landscape in the region,” the source stated.

The source emphasized that the measures are inclusive and apply to all foreign arrivals without exception. “So far, a significant number of individuals wanted in their home countries have been identified.”

Although no further details were provided, the source noted that the ongoing efforts have revealed a spectrum of activities among foreign workers in Iraq, ranging from professional services to begging.

Growing Challenges with Foreign Labor

The issue of foreign labor in Iraq has been a growing concern for years. In October, Iraq’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Ahmed Al-Asadi, highlighted the presence of tens of thousands of foreign workers operating illegally in Basra province. These workers, Al-Asadi noted, lack work permits and are not registered in the social security system.

Al-Asadi issued a strong warning to labor offices, holding them accountable for any failure to address the issue effectively.

Policy Initiatives and Regulatory Framework

In response to these challenges, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs introduced a series of measures in mid-2024 to regulate the status of foreign and Arab workers in Iraq. These included suspending dealings with companies that violate regulations and issuing special identification cards for individuals authorized to recruit foreign workers.