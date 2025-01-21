13 foreign workers arrested in Basra

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi security forces arrested 13 foreign workers for violating residency regulations while employed at an investment oil company in Basra.

In a statement, the 9th Brigade of Iraq’s Ministry of Interior revealed that the arrests were made in coordination with the Security Permits Office in the southern region. “The detainees have been transferred to a local police station in Basra and will be referred to the judiciary for legal proceedings,” the Brigade noted.

Notably, Iraq continues to grapple with issues related to foreign workers violating residency and labor regulations. Many enter the country for tourism, religious visits, or temporary employment but overstay their permits or work without proper documentation.

In 2024, over 4,600 foreign nationals were arrested for residency violations, reflecting widespread non-compliance with Iraq’s Residency Law No. 76 of 2017 and Labor Law No. 37 of 2015.

While Iraq hosts approximately one million foreign workers, only 71,000 are officially registered with valid work contracts. This discrepancy has prompted the government to strengthen enforcement measures, including arrests, deportations, and fines.