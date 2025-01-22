5,000 Nigerian women stranded in Iraq amid mysterious circumstances

Shafaq News/ The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has reported that over 5,000 Nigerian women are stranded in Iraq, facing unclear and dangerous conditions after being sent to work as caregivers.

NiDCOM’s Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, expressed concern, saying, "These women are facing horrific conditions, and we are working to ensure their safe return''.

''We are investigating the recent death of one of them and taking action to repatriate her body", she said