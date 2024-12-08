Source: Iraq sets up tents for Syrian soldiers entering its territory

Shafaq News/ Iraq has set up tents for hundreds of Syrian soldiers entering its territory and is providing for their basic needs, a military source reported on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News, "Tents have been erected near the Al-Qaim border crossing in Al-Anbar province, providing food, water, clothing, and other essentials."

"No decision has been made regarding the soldiers yet."

On Saturday, hundreds of Syrian army troops, having withdrawn from the conflict with opposition factions, entered Iraq through the Al-Qaim border crossing in the west, an Iraqi military source confirmed.

Notably, Baghdad has stationed thousands of troops from its regular army, and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), along the border with Syria to secure the area and prevent Syrian opposition forces, particularly those affiliated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, from crossing into Iraq.

While describing the situation in Syria as "complicated," Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein emphasized the need to "protect" Iraq's territory and safeguard the country "from any terrorist attacks."