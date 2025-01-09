Source: Iraq’s Al-Anbar police set to take over security, including sites held by armed factions

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Al-Anbar Police Command has completed preparations to assume full responsibility for the province's security file, including border districts and checkpoints currently manned by members of armed factions, an informed security source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that this step is part of “a comprehensive plan to enhance the role of official security agencies in maintaining security and stability in the province, especially in sensitive border areas.”

“There is high-level coordination between the police command and local government, supported by the Iraqi government, to ensure a seamless transition of security responsibilities without any gaps,” he emphasized.

Preparations reportedly included equipping security personnel with the necessary gear and conducting intensive training for police officers and personnel to handle various security challenges, such as securing border areas and monitoring smuggling and infiltration activities.

"The command will provide further details in the coming days, following the official handover of checkpoints and security posts,” the source affirmed.

In October 2024, the Ministry of Interior announced its takeover of the security file in five provinces and its readiness to assume control in additional provinces at the start of 2025. “Under the government program, security responsibility is being transferred from the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of Interior… This transfer is based on two factors: constitutional requirements and a test of the security units' capabilities,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Muqdad Miri had told our agency.

"This is not just a transfer of security responsibility, but includes enhanced training, integration of units, and reassessment of armaments."

Miri had clarified that securing cities is the Ministry of Interior's responsibility. The military and other security forces had reportedly been involved in city security due to “specific circumstances,” but with improved security, all units would resume their roles, and the Ministry of Interior would take over security duties.