Source: Explosion in storage facility belonging to Kata'ib Hezbollah in Wasit

Shafaq News/ On Monday, an explosion occurred at an ammunition storage facility belonging to the Hezbollah Brigades in the city of Al-Suwayrah, Wasit governorate, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News that the incident happened when a fire broke out in the grass near one of the underground containers, leading to the explosion due to poor storage conditions.

“The ammunition storage belongs to the Hezbollah Brigades and was stored outside the logistical support base of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the Al-Suwayrah district.” He explained.

The Hezbollah Brigades, also known as Kata'ib Hezbollah, is an Iraqi Shiite paramilitary group. Formed in 2007, it is part of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and operates within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

Kata'ib Hezbollah is also known for its strong anti-American stance and has been responsible for numerous attacks against US forces in Iraq.