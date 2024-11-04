Source: Coordination Framework discusses controversial legislation and potential cabinet reshuffle

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Coordination Framework held a meeting on Monday evening to discuss political developments, regional issues, and contentious legislation in Parliament, according to a source.

The meeting, attended by most of the Framework’s leaders and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, was hosted at the residence of Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr) leader Haider al-Abadi, the source told Shafaq News.

Earlier, a source from within the Framework indicated that key issues to be discussed included the extension of the parliamentary session and passing critical legislation, such as the Personal Status Law and the Pension and Service Law for Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fighters, as well as a potential cabinet reshuffle, with the decision on ministerial replacements left to the discretion of Prime Minister al-Sudani.