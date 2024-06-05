Source: Baghdad officer assault linked to Rayan al-Kildani's security

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a security source revealed details regarding the assault against an Iraqi officer in Baghdad.

An Iraqi army officer was assaulted by an armed group in Baghdad on Tuesday in what security sources called an unprecedented incident.

A widely circulated video, with unknown date, showed the altercation in the crowded Al-Mansour district, with armed men stripping the officer of his military badge. The cause of the dispute is unclear, but a security source suggested it involved bodyguards from an armed faction.

A source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, clarified that the assaulted officer is not a traffic officer, as initially believed, but a member of a sensitive security apparatus. The officer was on a security assignment in the Mansour area of Baghdad when the Secretary-General of the Babylon Movement security team attacked him.

Judicial authorities have since issued arrest warrants for those involved in the attack.