Shnaishel updates Iraqi fans on Lawend's injury through Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Radhi Shnaishel, the coach of the Iraqi Olympic team, provided an update on the condition of striker Hussein Abdullah Khudhair Lawend, who sustained a head injury during a match against Al-Hudood. The incident occurred in the 17th round of the Stars League, which concluded with Al-Hudood's 1-0 victory.

Shnaishel stated to Shafaq News Agency, “Lawend has successfully navigated the critical phase of his head injury and does not require surgical intervention, according to the supervising doctor. He reassured that Lawend is now out of danger and simply needs rest, expressing positivity about the recovery process.”

Dr. Ali Al-Shalji, the Specialist Physician overseeing Lawend's condition, confirmed that, “recent tests revealed the cessation of internal bleeding, indicating the player's stable condition without the current necessity for surgery.”

In response to Lawend's injury, the Iraqi Football Association issued a statement through the Shafaq News Agency, stating that President Adnan Darjal is closely monitoring the health status of the talented striker from the Olympic team and Al-Talaba club. Lawend, known for his goal-scoring prowess, is a key asset for both the national team and Al-Talaba, showcasing exceptional skills and tactical acumen on the field.