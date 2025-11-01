Shiite blocs projected to win 183 seats in Iraq’s November elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Shiite political parties and alliances are projected to secure around 183 seats in Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, according to elections affairs advisor Kareem al-Tamimi.

Al-Tamimi said the “Reconstruction and Development” Alliance, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, is expected to win about 50 seats, followed by Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition with 31 seats. The Sadiqoon Movement of Qais al-Khazali is projected to take 22 seats, the National Power Alliance led by Ammar al-Hakim about 18, and the Badr Organization headed by Hadi al-Amiri around 14.

Smaller groups — including Tasmeem, Abshir Ya Iraq, Asas, Alternative, and Huquq — are collectively expected to gain additional seats, bringing the Shiite total to approximately 183.

In the 2021 parliamentary elections, Shiite factions won fewer than 100 seats, split among multiple competing lists.

The parliamentary elections will fill 329 seats in Iraq’s Council of Representatives. According to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), more than 21.4 million Iraqis are eligible to vote across 18 electoral districts.

