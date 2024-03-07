Shafaq News correspondent excels in Karbala Journalism Award

Shafaq News/ Khadija al-Hamdani, a correspondent for Shafaq News Agency, secured second place in the Karbala Journalism Award (reports section). The award ceremony coincided with the 118th anniversary of the founding of the Karbala Press.

Journalists and media professionals in Karbala celebrated the anniversary on March 7th with a ceremony attended by government officials and most of the governorate's veteran and current journalists. The celebration featured poetry recitals and honors for pioneers and those who obtained higher degrees in the competition.

"We attended today the celebration of the Karbala Press Day, this veteran press that represents a single body for the Iraqi press," Dr. Akram al-Khawaja, head of the Media Department at Imam Al-Kazem College, told Shafaq News Agency. "We are happy with the awards distributed to journalists in appreciation of their practical and scientific outputs that represented the correct approach and path of the journalist."

"We congratulate our colleagues who won the awards, and we hope they will always be on the side of the truth," Dr. al-Khawaja added. "We always emphasize the need for journalists to have the profession's ethics, and to possess the tools, full knowledge, and scientific research for what they do in the field. This will be the weapon and the strong wall for a journalist to be successful." He added.

Expressing her delight at achieving the honor amid strong competition, Khadija al-Hamdani dedicated her win to Shafaq News Agency. She said this achievement motivates her to strive for first place next year.