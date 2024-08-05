Several US troops injured in rocket attack on Ain al-Asad Airbase

Shafaq News/ On Monday, several American soldiers were injured in a rocket attack on the al-Asad airbase in al-Anbar governorate.

According to a security source speaking to Shafaq News Agency, the airbase, which hosts US troops and Global Coalition advisers, was struck by two rockets.

An additional security source revealed that the attack on the airbase was initially intended to involve five rockets, but the launch platform, mounted on a vehicle, failed to fire the remaining missiles.

On July 26, a spokesperson for the US Department of Defense confirmed that an attack occurred near Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq, with no US military personnel injury.

Earlier before that, two drones targeted the base, but details on casualties or damage were not provided.